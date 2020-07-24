Missing Wisconsin man found dead in Alger County

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marinette County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office shared details on Friday that the remains of a missing man were found in Alger County on Thursday.

According to the release from Sheriff Jerry Suave, a woman walking her dog discovered a van stuck on a remote trail off Chapel Road and County Road H58 in Munising Township, Alger County.

Michigan State Police were contacted and were able to positively identify the remains in the van as Jimmy Lee Willey of Beecher, Wisconsin. Willey was reported missing on June 6, 2020.

Authorities don’t suspect foul play, but are continuing their investigation.