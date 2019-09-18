Mobile food pantry comes to Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, MICH (WJMN) — Negaunee High School is hosting its 10th Feeding America West Michigan mobile food pantry today.

Fifteen-thousand pounds of food will be given out to people in need by Feeding America West Michigan today.

The mobile pantry will have fresh produce, dairy products, and baked goods.

Andrew Brunette, Principal of Negaunee High School says, ” We hope that anyone who needs something is able to come down and get something. That is our hope, to serve as many people as possible, and certainly the folks who are most in need. “

Those who attend don’t have to show identification or proof of income to receive food. However, they will be required to provide basic contact information to prove that they are in need of food.

” We definitely know from the past mobile food pantries that we’ve hosted that there’s a need in our community, so we’re very pleased to be able to try and help folks that might need it. ” continues Brunette.

Andrew Brunette tells me each year the mobile food pantry is a success and he’s excited to see what will happen next year.