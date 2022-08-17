ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – A mobile food pantry which is being hosted by the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall is coming on Wednesday, September 7 at noon.

There will be enough food for roughly 300 families and will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis.

You won’t need an ID or proof of income, but you’ll need to provide basic contact information before receiving food. Boxes are provided in a drive-through format.

The mobile food pantry is funded by Portage Health Foundation (PHF) in partnership with Ontonagon Area Schools. Feeding America West Michigan is delivering the food with a semi-truck coming to Ontonagon from downstate Michigan. The fire hall is located at 315 River Street.

PHF is bringing another mobile food pantry to Ontonagon County on December 15. Exact details of that event will be released closer to the date.

More mobile food pantry locations can be found here.

Learn more about the PHF Food Initiative and make a donation at phfgive.org/food.