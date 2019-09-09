Mobile food pantry coming to Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, MICH (WJMN) — Negaunee High School is hosting its 10th Feeding America West Michigan mobile food pantry next week.

Fifteen-thousand pounds of food will be given out to people in need by Feeding America West Michigan on September 18.

The mobile pantry will have fresh produce, dairy products, and baked goods.

Andrew Brunette, Principal of Negaunee High School says, ” Well we know there’s a need. We see that within students in our own school building, and things here as well. And certainly in the community as a well. According to the Feeding West Michigan organizations they say about 1 in 8 people in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula have food insecurity. “

Those who attend don’t have to show identification or proof of income to receive food. However, they will be required to provide basic contact information to prove that they are in need of food.

” The folks we have been able to serve have always been very appreciative, and very thankful for the assistance. So, we wanna be able to provide that and try to bridge that gap for people who may need that, ” continues Brunette.

The distribution will take place at 4:30 pm with registration beginning at 4:00 pm.

If you are going make sure to bring your own bags or boxes.