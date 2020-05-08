Mobile food pantry planned at Silver Creek Church

HARVEY, Mich. – With millions of Americans still out of a job, and others still waiting on a stimulus check, keeping families fed can be challenging. Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift have partnered with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food distribution event on Thursday, May 21 from 3 – 6 p.m.

This will be a drive-through event. People are asked to follow the directions given by the parking lot attendants. Guests are asked to remain in their cars and have adequate space prepared in their trunk or back seat in advance to allow the distribution team to place food boxes directly in the vehicle.

It is not necessary to bring any containers to this event. Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. Pease call 249.1715 with questions.