MobilePatrol app no longer used by Marquette County jail authorities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The app for checking jail inmate lists is no longer being used by Marquette County authorities.

Greg Zyburt, Marquette County Sheriff says, ” Someone was arrested and was bonded out and their name would be on the app for up to a week and they were calling and complaining, well we had no control over the app. We couldn’t take someone off or put them on.”

MobilePatrol was a service the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office used starting in 2017 to give people information on arrests, missing people, and allowing users to rate an officer.

Authorities say because of incorrect information and liability concerns, they have decided to discontinue its use.

The Sheriff’s office says it’s in the process of looking at other options in order to provide the information.

“I found an app that is more user-friendly for the Marquette County Sheriff, where we will have control of what’s put out there. So we can put it on, take it off whenever. If we find an inaccuracy it’s not a problem”, continues Zyburt.

Greg Zyburt says he hopes the new app will accomplish all the things the old app couldn’t.