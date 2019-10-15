Money to help prevent elder abuse

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — Almost $1 million is being given by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Aging & Adult Services Agency to organizations to help prevent elder abuse. Plus, the goal is to increase the reporting of these types of crimes.

An organization in the Upper Peninsula receiving money is the Upper Peninsula Commission for Area Progress (UPCAP) in Escanaba.

“We estimate as many as 90,000 vulnerable Michiganders are victims of crime every year, with many of these crimes going unreported,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, MDHHS senior deputy director of Aging and Adult Services “Local programs are vital to preventing, detecting and addressing abuse and exploitation.”

Anyone suspecting elder abuse, neglect or exploitation can call the statewide hotline for abuse and neglect at 855-444-3911. If someone is in immediate danger, people should call 911 or local police.