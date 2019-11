MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A monument dedicated to the Catholic pioneers of Marquette was vandalized and the community is looking for answers.

When we saw a post on Facebook about a monument at Catholic Pioneers Cemetery in South Marquette, we went out to see for ourselves.

The monument has black spray paint across the front of it.

If you know anything about the vandalism, call the Marquette City Police Department at 906-228-0400.