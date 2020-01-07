Moose Country Snowmobile Club: trails 95 percent clear in western Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Wet, heavy snow has made snowmobile trails difficult to access this riding season.

However, the Moose Country Snowmobile Club spends at least eight hours a day grooming the trails and cutting down trees.

“95% of our trails are open and in great shape right now,” said Bob Haskett, trail coordinator for the club. “But we do have that five percent with some creeks still flowing so we do advise to use caution anywhere you’re at right now on the trails. Still treat it like the early season of riding. But we are up and over that bend here I think where winter should stick around now.”

The biggest problem areas they faced was the Heritage Trail, running from Ishpeming to Republic.

Although the Department of Natural Resources helps with funding, Moose Country Snowmobile Club volunteer to maintain the trails.

“If we were to lose access to some of these trails because we couldn’t keep them maintained, that would put a damper on trying to travel through the area and the tourism. So if we lose clubs and volunteers then we’d have a lot harder time trying to maintain and keep up with all the trails that we do have,” said Haskett.

The group has been around since the 1980s and they maintain 170 miles of trails in western Marquette County.