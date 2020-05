MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – People in the Upper Peninsula are starting to see more moose out and about.

Here are two spotted in near Humboldt Township in Western Marquette County on Saturday. They seem to be shedding which is why they look a little different.

Have you seen any recently? Send us your moose pictures to news@upmatters.com or on our Facebook page, WJMN Local 3.