MooseWood Nature Center holds Presque Isle Park clean-ups from summer through fall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – MooseWood Nature Center, an independent, non-profit organization with the goal to celebrate nature through education and action in the Upper Peninsula has been holding clean-up events at Presque Isle Park this summer.

The next one will be held on Saturday, July 18. People can meet at the MooseWood Nature Center located on Peter White Drive as you enter the park at 3:00 p.m. The clean-up will be about two hours.

Erik Johnson with MooseWood Nature Center spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the effort as well other things going on at the center.

