More charges for Norway man arrested in seven-vehicle crash

News
Posted: / Updated:
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — More charges have been filed against a man that police say caused a seven-vehicle crash last month.

63-year-old Harvey Bennett Jr. of Norway was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs on September 25.

As a result of the continuing investigation, Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards has issued more charges.

Count 1 is felony delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance-methamphetamine. Count 2 is felony possession of methamphetamine.

The third felony is operating while intoxicated-third offense. Plus, being a habitual offender- fourth offense.

Bennett was arraigned in 95-B District Court and is free on a $7,500.00 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 22 at 2:15 p.m.

