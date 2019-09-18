More than 30 Michigan state parks schedule fall festivals

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than 30 of Michigan’s state parks are hosting fall harvest festivals this year.

They feature activities such as hayrides, pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, costume contests, haunted trails, nature programs and horse-drawn carriage rides. Leelanau and Tawas Point state parks are even offering a “haunted lighthouse” tours.

The events are scheduled for September and October. The state Department of Natural Resources has a full listing online.

Activities in state park campgrounds typically are open only to registered campers.

The DNR says it’s advisable to reserve camping spots early. Reservations can be booked online or at 800-44-PARKS.

