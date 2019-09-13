More than 50,000 doses of Naloxone being handed out across Michigan

FILE – This July 3, 2018 file photo shows a Narcan nasal device which delivers naloxone in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, health officials reported that prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services purchased 55,008 Naloxone kits to be handed out Saturday, September 13 at pharmacies throughout Michigan.

The free Naloxone kits are available to anyone who needs the life-saving drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Residents can pick up a kit at one of over 1,000 participating pharmacies, at no cost, with no need for a prescription, insurance, or identification. Find a pharmacy near you by clicking here.

You can learn more about Michigan’s efforts to fight opioid abuse by clicking here.