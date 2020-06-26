Mosquito that carries Zika found in southeast Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state says the type of mosquito that can carry Zika virus has been found in southeast Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the Asian tiger mosquito, which has the scientific name Aedes albopictus, was found in Wayne County.

The invasive mosquitoes can carry Zika and other viruses like dengue, the symptoms of which include nausea, rash and aches; and chikungunya, which causes fever and joint pain. However, MDHHS said no illnesses linked to the mosquitoes have been identified in Michigan.

Still, because various types of mosquitoes can carry illnesses, including West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis, health officials remind everyone to wear mosquito repellent when outdoors.

Asian tiger mosquitoes were also identified in Wayne County in 2017 and 2018. They have been found in many places in the U.S., including Michigan neighbors Ohio and Illinois.

