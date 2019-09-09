Mother of 6 hands out 100 lunches daily for kids in poverty

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN) — A North St. Louis woman is on a mission to feed kids in her community who live in poverty and may sometimes go hungry.

Champale Anderson is a health care provider, a mother of six, and had been feeding kids in her neighborhood for five years.

“I was noticing how the kids, they are always hungry,” Anderson said.

Anderson has an open door policy on school days for the kids in the community. They can knock on her door before and after school and she hands them a snack for breakfast and lunch.

“They get off the bus and they take off running and they never know what I will have in the bag. I switch it up like special treats for my special babies.”

Bags are filled with goodies that many kids love like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, cookies, fruit, vegetables, juice, snacks, and a few other surprises.

“It makes me proud and I want to keep going and my goal is to, I want to go to different neighborhoods and give out bags,” she said.

“I do a hundred bags every day, sometimes a little more for the kids that’s coming extra. Their parents bring them over here to get it the bags and I’m going to start doing extra bags now maybe about 150.”

Anderson says she lives by a quote by Mother Teresa:

“I alone can not change the world but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.”

If you are interested in helping Anderson’s lunch program, you can donate to her GoFundMe page here.

