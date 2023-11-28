LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane has announced the mother of a toddler who shot and killed himself outside of a Lansing gas station now faces six felony charges including Involuntary manslaughter. The toddler has been identified as King Muhammad.

The accused is Emma Huver, 26, from Lansing. She is a three-time felon and now faces the following new charges:

Involuntary manslaughter

Child abuse (second degree)

(second degree) Firearms possession by a convicted felon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Felony firearm (three counts) – for allegedly possessing a firearm while committing involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, and firearms possession by a felon.

(three counts) – for allegedly possessing a firearm while committing involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, and firearms possession by a felon. Habitual offender – fourth notice – for three previous felonies – charges of possessing and/or delivering drugs on three separate cases that were previously convicted as felonies.

The shooting happened on Oct. 24 at the Sunoco gas station on Dunkel Rd. in Lansing. Last week, Avis Damone Coward, 44, from Lansing, was federally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In Coward’s case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office office released photographs from surveillance video at the gas station. In it, the investigators said Huver could be seen getting out of the vehicle after the toddler had shot himself, holding the child. At this time a gun can be seen falling out of the vehicle.

(Image: US Attorney’s Office of Western Michigan)

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said after the toddler was out of the vehicle, Coward got back into the vehicle and left the scene. Muhammad’s mother was left behind at the scene and according to investigators she told police “After her friend, ‘Avis.’ got out of the car, her child got into the front seat. She said that she was on her phone and not paying attention when she heard an ‘explosion’ and saw that her child had shot himself in the head.”

Huver is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. for a probable cause conference. Huver’s bond has been set for $75,000 cash/surety with GPS tether.