Motorcycle safety tips

MARQUETTE — With warm and dry weather on tap for the weekend, there will probably be more motorcycles on U.P. roads.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has launched a safety campaign called, “Motorcyclists Are Hard to See. Look Twice. Save a Life.”

That message means drivers need to pay extra attention to motorcycles.

Mac Mcadam, General Manager of Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson says, “For cars, the biggest thing is to be aware. A motorcycle can blend into traffic so really look for the cycle, look for the headlight on the motorcycle before you pull out.”

“I used to ride a bike, and one thing I would, at a 4-way stop I would stop and look for that person to acknowledge that I was there, then I would look into their eyes,” says Greg Zyburt, Marquette County Sheriff.

Forty-one people died in Michigan motorcycle crashes in 2018.

Mcadam continues, “For a motorist driving in traffic, you have to be aware of the vehicle’s blind spots around you. Don’t assume they are gonna look over their shoulders in their blind spot.”

Another tip: pay attention to DRIVING when you are behind the wheel.

Zyburt says, “Distracted driving is probably the number one problem all around America, not only up here in the Upper Peninsula. If they aren’t eating something, then they are on the phone and adjusting music, and when your driving you have to pay attention because that’s a 2,000-pound bullet that you’re operating.”

Distracted driving includes anything you do inside your vehicle that takes your attention from the road.

Eighty-four percent of motorcycle-vehicle crashes happen on streets, not highways.

That makes it even more important for drivers to be careful, cautious, and aware of your surroundings wherever you are.