MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WJMN) — One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a deer.

According to the Marinette County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office, it happened Sunday night on County Highway C in the Town of Athelstane.

The man who died has been identified as 56-year-old George Aerts of Amberg, Wisconsin. He eventually passed away at a hospital in Green Bay from his injuries.

This is the 7th traffic death of 2019 in Marinette County.