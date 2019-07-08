Motorcyclist injured after hit by van

GLADSTONE– Gladstone Public Safety Officers responded to a Personal Injury Accident involving a van motorcycle yesterday, June 7 around 11:45 a.m.

The accident investigation determined that a 37-year-old Gladstone driver was exiting the Krist Oil station parking lot onto M-35 and did not see the motorcycle being ridden by a 25-year-old Gladstone resident traveling northbound on M-35.

The motorcyclist was transported by Rampart EMS to OSF St. Francis for non-life threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet/

The driver of the van was issued a traffic citation.