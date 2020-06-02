Motorists urged to stay in their vehicle after crash

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – According to Michigan State Police, 11 people died on Michigan roadways since last week making a total of 285 this year. In addition, 100 more were seriously injured for a statewide total of 1,390 to date.

Compared to last year at this time there are 61 fewer fatalities and 431 fewer serious injuries.

Crash data from 2014-2018 shows that approximately 10 percent of all pedestrian-related traffic crash fatalities involved a roadside emergency. A motorist involved in a crash who gets out of their car and is then hit and killed is classified as a pedestrian. As is someone who runs out of gas and is walking along the highway shoulder to get gas, or someone changing a tire on the side of the road. Generally, the Office of Highway Safety Planning says the safest thing to do if you are involved in a crash, run out of gas, breakdown or have any other type of roadside emergency is to stay in your car, with your seat belt buckled, and call for help.

More tips on how to react after a roadside emergency can be found at www.michigan.gov/StayInYourCar.

If you are involved in a crash:

STAY IN YOUR CAR.

Keep your seat belt buckled.

Drive your car to the shoulder or next exit safely, if possible. Michigan is a “Clear It or Steer It” state.

Activate your vehicle’s emergency flashers.

Call 911 or the local police department for help.

Remember you must report a crash that involves a motor vehicle, causes injury, or causes more than $1,000 in damages.

Moving your vehicle to a safe place on the shoulder, nearby exit or parking lot is not leaving the scene of a crash.

IF YOUR VEHICLE IS DISABLED OR OUT OF GAS:

Put your vehicle in park.

Activate your vehicle’s emergency flashers.

Call for roadside assistance, or a friend to bring you some gas.

Stay in your car with your seat belt buckled while you wait.

If you get out of the vehicle (to change a tire for example), make sure you and the part of the car you are working on does not face traffic.

IF YOU GET OUT OF YOUR VEHICLE:

Stand with your vehicle between you and traffic.

If walking, wear a reflective vest if possible, and walk against traffic, as far to the side as possible.

MICHIGAN’S MOVE OVER LAW:

Motorists are required to slow down and move over for stationary emergency vehicles with their lights activated.

Slow down to at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit (for example, slow to at least 60 mph in a posted 70 mph area.

Fully move over into an open lane. If that is not possible due to traffic, weather, or road conditions, slow down to at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit and pass with caution.

The law applies to the following vehicles: Police Fire Rescue Ambulance Road Service (tow trucks and Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy vehicles) Road Maintenance Utility Service Solid Waste Hauler

Violating the Move Over Law is a civil infraction subject to two points on your driver’s license and a fine of $400.

If the violation causes the death of a police officer, firefighter, or other emergency responder, the motorist faces up to 2 years in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.

IF YOU ARE DRIVING PASSED THE SCENE OF A CRASH:

Use caution when passing a vehicle parked on the shoulder. If possible, slow down and move over to pass, even if the vehicle looks abandoned.

Use hands-free calling to call 911 or the local police. Or safety exit the highway or pull into a safe area and park and then call for help.

First responders are trained to assist others, but if you must stop to help, take extreme caution: Park your vehicle as far off the shoulder as safely as possible. Activate your flashers. Try and stand on the opposite side of your vehicle than traffic. Weather conditions (snow, ice, rain, wind, fog) can increase the distance needed to stop. When driving in adverse weather conditions, slow down.



EMERGENCY KIT: