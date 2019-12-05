Mount Bohemia ranked among top downhill ski destinations

LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WJMN) — USA Today has recognized Mount Bohemia in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Mount Bohemia is ranked as one of the nation’s top downhill ski destinations. USA Today readers voted from a list of 20 nominations selected by a panel of industry experts.

According to a press release from the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau, this is the second straight year Mount Bohemia has made the list.

“It’s such an honor to have been chosen as the third-best ski resort in North America,” expressed Mount Bohemia’s President Lonie Glieberman. “We believe that what makes Mount Bohemia so special is our commitment to creating a vibe unlike anyplace else. It is important for us to stay true to our roots; the Bohemia lifestyle is all about fun, adventure, and wilderness. We strive to bring this to our customers every day with ungroomed runs, fresh lake effect powder, and an après ski scene with a Nordic spa pool party twist.”