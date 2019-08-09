Mountain Dew makes good on promise after mislabeling bottles

MARQUETTE, MI (WJMN) — After confusing the Upper Peninsula as part of Wisconsin back in July, Mountain Dew apologized for the mistake and promised to make it right. New bottles of Dew with a 51st label are headed to Marquette for the weekend.

Bugsy Sailor with Upper Peninsula Supply Company says he saw the original tweet calling out the soft drink company and chimed in. Then Mountain Dew responded to Sailor, asking how they could make it right. They took his input on the design, even showing him a few early sketches.

The new U.P. labeled bottles are being kept secret until an official unveiling party on Sunday, August 11th and Upper Peninsula Supply Company at 2:00 p.m. They will have a limited number of bottles, which will be handed out for free. There is a one bottle per person limit.