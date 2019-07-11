Mountain Dew mislabels U.P. as a part of Wisconsin; receives backlash

UPPER PENINSULA — Mountain Dew has responded after residents of the Upper Peninsula pointed out an error on their new “DEWnited States” ad campaign.

The map of the United States shows the Upper Peninsula as a part of Wisconsin. Given the fact that Yoopers have grown tired of companies mislabeling or even completely forgetting that the U.P. is, in fact, a part of the U.S., people fired back at Mountain Dew on social media.

Even the Upper Peninsula (@UpperPeninsula) got involved on Twitter, asking the company to fix the mistake or send free Dew to all U.P. residents.

After sending that tweet, @UpperPeninsula came up with another suggestion.

Well…Mountain Dew, a Pepsi company, responded on Twitter. They began by apologizing to residents of the U.P. and promising a special, limited-edition “DEWnited States” label specific for the Upper Peninsula.

The brand also asked residents to send recommendations of what to fill the new label with. People were quick to respond, with suggestions of the Soo Locks, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, sled dog racing, kayaking, and much more.

Even the Michigan State Police got in on the Twitter fun, tweeting “We love being #onDEWty in the 906.”

Others that responded included the Michigan DNR and the Keweenaw National Historical Park Service.

Travel Wisconsin had a response to the drama with suggestions of their own now that the U.P. is labeled as a part of Wisconsin.

Local 3 has reached out to PepsiCo. for an official statement.