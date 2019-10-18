Movin’ and groovin’, taking rollerblading to the next level

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- If you drive, walk or maybe bike around Marquette you have probably noticed Quincy Russell. He’s kind of hard to miss.

“I mean it initially started with me rollerblading like a normal person, doing it for fun and it kind of just over the last year snowballed into me dancing,” said Quincy.

Quincy loves to dance. He says it just came naturally to him. All he has to do is put his rollerblades on his feet, his buds in his ears and he’s ready to go and people have noticed.

“Honestly lately it has come up quite a bit,” said Quincy. “People do stop me at work or while I’m out and about and they’re like are you that guys that rollerblades. I’m like yes, I’m that guy that rollerblades but it’s kind of nice hearing it because it is fun being able to entertain people.”

As for music, Quincy says he listens to whatever music makes him groove.

“I listen to a whole mix of things,” said Quincy. “I listen to the popular hip hop nowadays but I have a whole mix of things. It goes from that to Boy Pueblo, Indie Pop.”

Even though it’s getting chillier outside, so far it hasn’t stopped Quincy from showing off his moves.

“As cheesy as it sounds, I feel free,” said Quincy. “I feel like I’m just able to glide across the ground especially with it being able to dance. I have a lot of energy so it really helps being able to get that out. That’s what drives me to this weather. I can rollerblade when it’s colder out too. Like as long as I’m warm enough, I’ll be out.”