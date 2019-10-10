‘Moving Foward’ with Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, MICH. (WJMN) — The City of Negaunee has plans of ‘Moving Forward’ by growing and preserving its beauty for those who visit and live there.

We are following last night’s public meeting with a closer look at the next big projects for downtown Negaunee.

Downtown Negaunee is growing.

” For a lot of people, this area represents a heritage, a rich mining heritage, it represents a home to them. And we wanna make sure we preserve those elements within the community and not turn it into something different than what it is now, ” says Nate Heffron, City Manager of Negaunee.

City Manager Nate Heffron says there is a plan to breathe new life into the town.

” We’re looking at trying to improve the infrastructure of the community, we’re also trying to attract folks to move to Negaunee, tourism, new businesses, and all that takes an effect and action plan that we worked together as a community to forge, ” continues Heffron.

Heffron tells me they will start improving Negaunee by updating four buildings in the downtown area in early spring. The J. Lowesteins building, the Old Bank Building, a local hair salon, and Midtown Antiques.

” We’ve been working on street improvements, long-term improvements on water sewer, we plan on doing some major investments on sidewalks, and in addition to that we have certain sites selected, ” says Heffron.

Heffron tells me Negaunee residents believe the city is going in the right direction and are excited to see what will happen in the years to come.