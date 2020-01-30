Moving snow around town

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The city of Marquette has a lot of equipment at their disposal to help get rid of the feet of snow we receive. Not just on the roads, but from the sidewalks as well.

“Not quite as bad as last year, but we did get an earlier jump on things, in terms of snow removal,” said Scott Cambensy, Director of Public Works for the City of Marquette.

With parts of Lake Superior not frozen over yet, the city still receives heavy wet flakes falling from due to lake effect.

The business district of Marquette is the only part of the city that is required to shovel their sidewalks. The rest of the city, public works take care of the sidewalks that are accessible for their equipment.

“The routes that are done, we try to work with the school district a couple of years ago and kind of develop a system and it works well for not only the school kids but just the general people around town who either walk to work or walk to a food store or a convenience store,” said Cambensy.

“During the major snow events, we try to focus on the major streets to make sure it’s easy for people to get around. Drivers might have to travel on a local street for a couple of blocks to get out to those majors, but once you’re out there, it should be pretty easy in most conditions to get around,” said Cambensy.

The clean-up process typically takes a long time.

“It does take 8-10 hours to go through a complete route, so sometimes it does take a while to get the clean up done once the snow stops,” said Cambensy.

“Certainly, while you’re trying to get through the day with parked cars and stuff like that to go around, it does take a little bit longer and most of the final clean up is actually done at night while the parking ban is in effect.”

Public Works lost their worksite over the summer, where they used to drop off snow, but recently, the old pioneer baseball field and a couple of spots provided by the Board of Light & Power are the temporary locations for drops.

“For right now, we’ve got a spot on the sooth end of the old Cliffs Dow site that’s kind of just the grassy knoll as you come down to the lake. Adjacent to the Northern’s soccer field and practice football field, that’s where we dump some of the snow in there,” said Cambensy.

Community members voiced concerns about the potential for accidents due to tall snowbanks at intersections. Cambensy says they get to them once they reach a certain height.

“If the banks are only a foot tall, it’s kind of a waste of resources to get out there and try and catch banks and remove banks, but it only takes a couple of good storms at the beginning of the year to quickly build the banks up, so you can kind of feel overwhelmed real quick,” said Cambensy.

If you have a snowbank that you would like removed, feel free to call the city of Marquette public works. It only takes about 45 seconds to fill one of the dump trucks full of snow.