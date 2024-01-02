ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — David Moyle was again voted to lead the Delta County Commission after a move from Commissioner Steven Viau that the county clerk said she had not seen in her 20+ years with the city.

At an annual reorganizational meeting on Tuesday, commissioners met to revisit appointments and assignments within the county. The first appointments voted on were for the commission’s chair and vice chair.

After David Moyle was nominated by Robert Barron, Commissioner Viau also put forward Robert Barron and John Malnar and requested the vote to be made by secret ballot.

“Can we discuss why we’re nominating certain people, is that possible?” Viau asked the clerk.

“I guess it would be permissible, I’ve never had it in my 24 years, but there’s a first time,” Clerk Nancy Przewrocki replied.

Viau then nominated Barron, explaining that with the often tense relationship between some commission and community members, he thought it would be interesting to see Barron in the role.

“I know he’s a little controversial in the treatment of the public, and he’s taken a tough beating with the public, and I would like to see how he would handle the situation,” Viau said. He continued, saying Moyle has been very knowledgeable as chair but has not maintained a great relationship with the public.

“I can live with what he has done, but it makes it difficult for me to move forward with my constituents on a lot of feedback that I get, and not having a lot of information on what we have talked about.”

On his nomination of John Malnar, Viau noted the awards he has received in the past for his service to the city. “He has been steady on everything he’s done, received awards from the MAC commission, to the township association which represents all the people in the county. I think it would be an honor to see his meek and mild disposition take over for the new year in doing what’s [a] less controversial way of doing things.”

After the secret ballots were collected Moyle won with three votes, with Barron and Malnar each receiving one vote. Barron was confirmed soon after as vice chair.