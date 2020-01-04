MSHS addresses possible logo change controversy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Controversy continues over the possibility of changing Marquette Senior High School’s logo. They’re known for being the Redmen and the Redettes.

The Board of Education created a committee to see if the nickname should be change and if it’s offensive to Native American culture. Based on evidence the committee says they have received, they recommended to the Board of Education that the logo should be changed. Since then, many people have voiced their opinion from both sides.

Marquette Area Public Schools Superintendent, Bill Saunders released the following statement on Friday:

“Dear Students, Parents/Guardians and Community,

As we continue to receive opinions and comments regarding the Nickname issue, we want to keep the heart of the issue at the forefront. We are an amazing school supported by an amazing community. We will continue the work to educate on the polarizing points by multiple communication mediums. Below are considerations that I haven’t had the opportunity to share:

I am most appreciative of our entire community for their ongoing support of our students, staff and district. It was never the intention of the Board, staff or administration for the nickname issue to become so divisive. We were focused on improving the climate and culture for our students. We are seeking solutions to alleviate the stress and anxiety our students experience in what should be their most memorable years of school. We strive to provide the best possible academic environment for our students.

MAPS students are successful because they work hard, have incredible family and faculty support, and because they grow up in a community that really cares about and supports them. We don’t want to lose support or have students feel the need to “choose sides”. Community tensions will create student tensions which will hinder student growth and collegial relationships in their high school years.



At this time, the Board has not made any decisions regarding the district nickname. There are many voices that have not been heard and each is important. Ideally, the intent is to seek solutions that improve the school climate and culture while keeping our community united behind a school system everyone can be proud to support.”

