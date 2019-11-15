MSP Calumet Post warns public about Publishers Clearing House scam

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Troopers at the Michigan State Police Calumet Post are informing the public of a scam circulating in the area.

Residents have reported receiving mailings from Publishers Clearing House informing the recipient of substantial cash winnings. The mailings include a check to allegedly cover taxes, legal fees and administrative fees. Instructions advise the recipient to contact a claims manager for further instructions prior to depositing the enclosed check.

MSP says these mailings are not from Publishers Clearing House, the enclosed check is not legitimate and no winnings will be received by the addressee.

Troopers advise the public to discard any of these mailings and to not respond to the contact numbers provided. They also ask the public to always be cautious of any unsolicited mailings, phone calls or emails promising large monetary gifts, vehicle, etc.