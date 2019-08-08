MSP Calumet warns residents of possible home construction scam

The Michigan State Police Calumet Post has been receiving numerous calls regarding contractors from out of the area soliciting work from homeowners. Residents report the contractor(s) are offering services at discounted rates due to having leftover material from previous jobs sites.

Troopers would like to remind the public to:

Ask the solicitors for references from other local homeowners where work has been completed

Verify the company is licensed and insured in Michigan

Get a written estimate and/or contract before having any work completed

For additional information, please contact the Calumet Post at (906)337-5145.