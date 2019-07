On Saturday, June 29, around 5:15 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post were dispatched to Stromberg Park located on the East Branch Sturgeon River in Hardwood.

It was reported that a 28-year-old man jumped off a pontoon boat and never resurfaced.

The MSP Marine Unit searched on Saturday and Sunday, and will continue to search the water today, July 1.

The subjects name is not being released at this time.