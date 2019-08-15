MSP investigate fuel spillage on US-2

IRON MOUNTAIN — Troopers from the Iron Mountain Post responded to a tractor/truck leaking diesel fuel on the highway.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:10 p.m. on August 15th.

The tractor/truck had a full 81-gallon tank of diesel fuel start to leak while traveling on the highway. The fuel leaked onto the eastbound lane of travel on US-2 and the shoulder of the road, near Larson Park, in Bates Township of Iron County.

The tractor/truck is owned by Herbert Construction out of Iron River and was driven by a 58-year-old Iron River man.

Crews were on scene actively working on containing the fuel and cleaning up the roadway to ensure no further fuel spillage remained on the highway. Motorists were slowed down and urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

The driver of the tractor/truck was cited for the spilled load on the highway.

The Iron River Police Department, West Iron County Fire Department, and Aspirus Ambulance assisted on scene.