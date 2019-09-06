MSP Negaunee Post looking for “Angel” volunteers

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan State Police Negaunee Post is seeking volunteers to assist with the Angel Program. The program allows an individual struggling with addiction to walk into any MSP post and ask for assistance without fear of arrest or investigation.

Angel volunteers respond to assist MSP post personnel in locating the appropriate treatment option and with transporting the participant to a treatment center. Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage and meal expenses and, once eligible (after 20 hours of service), receive an hourly stipend.

Angels will be trained by MSP personnel on the responsibilities and expectations of being an Angel.

The MSP Angel Program is supported by P.A.A.R.I. (the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative) and is modeled after a similar initiative developed in 2015 by the Gloucester, Massachusetts Police Department.

The Negaunee Post will soon be conducting training for new volunteers. If you are interested in learning more about the MSP Angel program or becoming an “Angel” volunteer, please contact the Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922 or visit www.michigan.gov/AngelProgram.