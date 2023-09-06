Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. (WJMN) — Multiple patrol cars at the Michigan State Police Post in Sault Ste. Marie were lit on fire and shot at early Wednesday morning.

In a tweet, MSP said the suspect had not been found and should be considered armed and dangerous. The suspect was described as a white man wearing camouflage, driving a silver Honda CR-V. He was last seen driving south on the I-75 business loop.

No troopers were in the car at the time of the fires or shooting. The Sault Ste. Marie MSP Office will be closed today. MSP asks anyone who knows something that could help lead to an arrest to call (906) 632-2217 or 911.

This is a developing situation. Local 3 will keep you updated with new information right here as we learn it.