MSP publishes first ‘Police Use-of-Force’ report

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – On June 17, MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper joined with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, Sen. Stephanie Chang, Rep. Jason Wentworth and officials from law enforcement agencies and community groups to announce Michigan’s Law Enforcement Transparency Collaborative, or LET-C, which will annually release Michigan-specific police use-of-force data collected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

At the request of law enforcement agencies around the country, the FBI began collecting use-of-force data in January 2019. Participation is voluntary, and under this collaborative effort, the MSP has taken on the task of organizing and releasing a public report containing the use-of-force data submitted to the FBI by Michigan law enforcement agencies.

“Publishing statistics about police use-of-force in Michigan is a good first step to providing insight to the public and others into how police officers in Michigan are using force, which should lead to more informed and productive conversations about this important topic,” stated Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper.

To view the 2019 report, click here.