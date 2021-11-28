MSP throws shade at Ohio State

Michigan fans celebrate on the Michigan Stadium field after an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan won 42-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan fans are celebrating after a win against Ohio State, including Michigan police.

No. 6 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 Saturday at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

After the game, Michigan State Police tweeted a reminder to be safe.

“Those leaving Ann Arbor, please drive and celebrate safely,” it said in the tweet.

But along with a safety reminder, it also made sure to throw some shade at the Buckeyes.

“If you happen to be heading to the state down south, you can really take your time, your season is over,” it said.

Michigan now has a chance to win a Big Ten title.