ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State Police (MSP) have announced a new program with the goal to instruct young drivers in multiple areas of defensive and emergency driving. The U.P. Teen Defensive Driving Program is slated to run from June 27 – July 1, 2022, at Midwest Truck Driving School in Escanaba.

The program is open to drivers aged 16-19 with a Graduated Drivers License Level 2. The course features a five-hour curriculum with one hour of online instruction and four hours of hands-on training with specially trained troopers instructing students. The hands-on sections will take place from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. each day.

Tuition for the course will cost $75, with each class size limited to 16 students to allow a 2-to-1 student/instructor ratio. MSP patrol vehicles will be provided for all driving exercises.

MSP says the following areas will be covered in class and reinforced during practical exercises:

Defensive driving

Skid control

Serpentine

Controlled braking

Evasive maneuvering

Confined area maneuvering

Off road recovery (emergency)

You can sign up for the program here. MSP recommends signing up for the program early, as the limited spots are expected to fill up quickly.

Any questions regarding the program can be directed to the MSP Gladstone Post at (906) 428-4412. you can find full program details here.