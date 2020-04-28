MSP urges drivers to slow down, increase in speeding noticed throughout pandemic

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police – Calumet Post is urging drivers to slow down on the roads. The post says over the course of this pandemic they’ve noticed an increase in motorists speeding. With less cars on the road, the ones that are still driving are taking more chances.

With 911 calls decreasing during this time, it gives law enforcement more opportunities to commit to patrolling and if they see you being careless, they say they will pull you over.

“Be mindful that there are more people walking now and riding bikes and things like that, getting out and exercising,” said Tpr. Kevin Rajala. “So with that, I think that reinforces the need to follow all of the traffic safety laws.”

Tpr. Rajala says their post has noticed it everywhere but especially on trunk and county roads.

To keep up-to-date with the latest from Michigan State Police, or to find news from the post you live near, click here.