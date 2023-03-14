EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Police and Public Safety is making some title changes for its senior leadership.

Vice President and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch has now been appointed as vice president and chief safety officer. Meanwhile, the chief of police position is becoming a standalone role that reports to the chief safety officer.

Under this new format, Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman will serve as the chief of police under Lynch, effective Tuesday, March 14.

“MSU stands united in strengthening our campus’s sense of safety. We are focused on implementing the measures needed to enhance our security, and we are committed to advancing this important work in a swift, meticulous manner,” MSU President Teresa K. Woodruff said in a statement. “I have full confidence VP Lynch and Chief Rozman are best positioned to help us do just that.”

Lynch will also have additional responsibilities that include leading the ongoing work of centralizing security systems, creating and implementing the security operations center and integrating the safety and security functions of our health college campuses outside of East Lansing, Woodruff said.

These changes must be formally approved by the MSU Board of Trustees.