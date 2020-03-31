MSU basketball player accused of sexual assault

News
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a Michigan State basketball player is asking the Michigan attorney general’s office to investigate, according to a published report.

Citing a police report and emails obtained through a public records request, ESPN reports that Michigan State police told prosecutors they had probable cause that sophomore guard Brock Washington raped the woman on Jan. 19 while she was too intoxicated to consent.

Photo Courtesy Michigan State University Athletics Department

Police referred the case to county prosecutors, who declined to file charges.

An MSU police spokesman tells ESPN that the attorney general’s office requested the case file and the department is cooperating.

After a loss at Indiana on Jan. 23, coach Tom Izzo told reporters that Washington had been suspended. 

