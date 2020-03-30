MSU Extension provides activities for children and families during COVID-19 pandemic and getting excited for U.P. 4-H Camp

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – With children still isolated at home while school is closed, the MSU Extension has created a webpage for parents and young people.

The webpage has activities families can do together with items from home or that are inexpensive to purchase. The activities are sorted by age category and by subject.

To visit the webpage, click here.

Liana Pepin with 4-H Youth Development at the MSU Extension explained what the webpage is and talked about their upcoming U.P. 4-H Camp.

The U.P. 4-H camp is a traditional camp program for campers ages 9 to 13 and junior counselors, ages 15 to 19. Campers stay in cabins with volunteer counselors for three days and take part in many outdoor activities throughout the weekend such as, swimming, low ropes course, capture the flag, canoeing, and many more activities. The camp takes place at Clear Lake Education Center, south of Shingleton on July 8, 9 and 10.

For more information on the camp, contact Liana at deisenro@msu.edu.