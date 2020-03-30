MSU Extension provides activities for children and families during COVID-19 pandemic and getting excited for U.P. 4-H Camp

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – With children still isolated at home while school is closed, the MSU Extension has created a webpage for parents and young people.

The webpage has activities families can do together with items from home or that are inexpensive to purchase. The activities are sorted by age category and by subject.

To visit the webpage, click here.

Liana Pepin with 4-H Youth Development at the MSU Extension explained what the webpage is and talked about their upcoming U.P. 4-H Camp.

The U.P. 4-H camp is a traditional camp program for campers ages 9 to 13 and junior counselors, ages 15 to 19.  Campers stay in cabins with volunteer counselors for three days and take part in many outdoor activities throughout the weekend such as, swimming, low ropes course, capture the flag, canoeing, and many more activities. The camp takes place at Clear Lake Education Center, south of Shingleton on July 8, 9 and 10.

For more information on the camp, contact Liana at deisenro@msu.edu.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Stories. Our Community.

More Viewer

Latest News Video

Marquette County 4H part two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County 4H part two"

Marquette County 4H part one

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County 4H part one"

Help needed to make medical masks in the Copper Country

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help needed to make medical masks in the Copper Country"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/30/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/30/2020"

Delta County providing help for community during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta County providing help for community during pandemic"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/29/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/29/2020"