EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A day after a Michigan State forward announced that he is leaving, another forward says he is opting to stay.

MSU Power Forward Joey Hauser announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is going to be back on the court for another year with the Spartans.

This announcement comes one day after Forward Julius Marble announced that he is going to be leaving MSU after three years with the team.

Hauser averaged 7.3 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Spartans, while shooting 41% from 3-point range.

“I have loved playing college basketball and being part of the Michigan State family has meant so much to me over the last three years,” Hauser said through the Michigan State Men’s Basketball Twitter page. “There have been many challenges along the way, but getting to play a full season and have the experiences we did this past year helped me realize my decision to come to Michigan State was the right one for me.”

Hauser has struggled to find his stride at times for MSU, but kicked it into gear down the stretch of the 2021-22 season.

“After talking with my family and to Coach Izzo and the staff, I’ve decided that I’m going to be back with my teammates on the court next year,” Hauser said. “We’ve got goals we want to achieve and I can’t wait for this season to start.”