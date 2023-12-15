EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University has approved settlements with the three families who lost a loved one in the mass shooting that happened on February 13th.

Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser, and Arielle Anderson all died in the shooting. Five other people were injured. Most, if not all of them, have filed lawsuits against the university.

Arielle Anderson (left), Brian Frazier (center) and Alexandria Verner (right) were killed in the shooting on the campus of Michigan State University. (WLNS)

“In executive session yesterday, the board consented to settlements…to settle claims with the three families that lost a child during the February 13th shooting on campus,” said Trustee Dan Kelly in a Friday morning meeting of the Board of Trustees. “The general counsel is therefore authorized to execute such documents and agreements as may be necessary or appropriate to implement those settlements in principle.”

“While no amount of compensation can ever replace the loss of a life, we do hope this brings some closure, support, and relief to those families,” he continued. “The university gives its deepest condolences to each of the three families, and we are committed to ensuring the memory of their child as not forgotten in the Spartan community.”



Mourners leave flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and several other students remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Terms of the settlement were not immediately disclosed. The statement made no mention of the lawsuits by the people who were injured.

6 News is reaching out to university officials and attorneys for the families. This story will be updated.