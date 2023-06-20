GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The new Miss Michigan crowned on Saturday is from southwest Michigan.

Maya Schuhknecht of Buchanan won the title after showcasing her art skills as a speed painter. She first found a passion for art growing up, when she would take every arts class available to her.

Schuhknecht has turned to art throughout the hardships of her life.

“I use the arts as a creative and emotional outlet,” she said. “I’ve been through a lot of adversity in my life. It started when my mom had breast cancer when I was like 13. And when you’re 13, you don’t know how to process those emotions, or at least I didn’t,” she explained.

While she tried therapy and medications, it was art that ultimately helped her “understand those really hard emotions.”

Later on in life, she survived the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

“That put me into this whirlwind of emotions and trauma and physical trauma and emotional trauma,” she said. “I did not know how to process it. I didn’t know how to go out in public. I didn’t know how to be in a small room. I had a trouble being around loud noises.”

Her dad died unexpectedly a few weeks later.

“Life just keeps throwing waves at you and you don’t know what’s going to come. But that’s just the cards you were given. … Through that hard time, (I) have been using the arts,” she said. “As Miss Michigan, I’m really excited to tell people that story and say, ‘Look at me. I’m successful. I still see all these great things in life despite all these bad things that have happened to me, and I’m actively using the arts to feel better each and every day.'”

She’s using her community service initiative, Arts for All, for “advocating for the arts, educating people about the benefits of it and ensuring that people have the resources to be creative.”

Schuhknecht studied graphic design at Michigan State University and hopes to use her degree in the sports industry. People told her she couldn’t win the competition because she can’t sing or dance, but seeing Camille Schrier — a biochemist who won the Miss America 2020 title after performing a science experiment on stage — gave her the push to compete with the non-traditional talent.

“Being able to represent non-traditional talent people was really inspiring,” Schuhknecht said.

She said she hopes her win will inspire other people with non-traditional talents to compete with the organization.

Winning the crown was a “very surreal experience,” she said, and she is looking forward to meeting people in her role as Miss Michigan.

“I’m really looking forward to the connections. I am a huge people person, I love meeting new people, I love learning from people,” she said. “I think learning from people is one of the most important things you can do as a person for personal growth and development.”

Schuhknecht will represent Michigan in the next Miss America contest.

“Being able to represent the Great Lakes State is so important to me. It’s my home, I’ve always lived here. I’ve always loved Michigan,” she said. “I’m biased, but I think this is the best state out there, so I’m so honored to represent them at Miss America.”