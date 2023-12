LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In a unanimous vote, the MSU Board of Trustees has voted in favor of Kevin Guskiewicz, the Chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, to become the next president of Michigan State University.

Kevin Guskiewicz, UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor, is the current remaining candidate for the MSU presidency.

The search for the new president has been in the works for several months. Guskiewicz has been at the helm of UNC Chapel Hill since 2019.

Guskiewicz is a neuroscientist and concussion researcher who has been with UNC Chapel Hill since 1995.