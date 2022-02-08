ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State University Extension (MSUE) will host the annual Agriculture for Tomorrow Conference at Bay College in Escanaba on March 9.

Last year they cancelled the conference due to COVID-19. James DeDecker, Director of MSU UP Research and Extension Center, says the conference is a way for growers and producers in the Upper Peninsula to learn the latest information on making their farms, homesteads and gardens more productive, profitable and sustainable.

“There’s a few different components so we have a trade show type event in the main conference room there at Bay College and so folks that sponsor the conference will have booths and also local nonprofits that do work related to agriculture and natural resources will have tables there,” said DeDecker. “And so one opportunity for attendees is just to meet all of these different vendors to see what products and services they offer.”

The conference will run from 9:15 AM to 4:05 PM in Room 952 at the Heirman University Center. A keynote address will kick off the day and highlight current agriculture education initiatives in K-12 schools in the Upper Peninsula.

“We’ll open up the conference with a keynote address from two individuals an extension educator that works here at Chatham with me, Abby Palmer, and also a CTE agriculture teacher Lori Wardynski, and they’re going to be talking about some of the things that have been going on in terms of agriculture education in UP classrooms in our K-12 schools around the region,” said DeDecker.

Attendees can also attend different informational sessions.

“The conference is broken into four tracks, we have a specialty crops track, a field crops track, a homestead track and a livestock track,” said DeDecker. “This is just a way to kind of organize the content, people can skip around and go to different sessions that they’re interested in.”

The cost to attend the event is $25 for preregistration before March 2 or $35 at the door. The fee covers lunch and the educational materials for the day. Registration can be done online or by mail. Masks will be required at the event.