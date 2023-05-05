GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jareth Loveberry was an architecture major at Baker College when he started racing at Great Lakes Downs racetrack in Muskegon County.

That was 18 years ago.

In his wildest dreams, Loveberry couldn’t imagine he’d one day do what he will this Saturday: pilot a horse in the Kentucky Derby.

Loveberry grew up in Mount Pleasant and he has spent the last 18 years traveling the country and winning races — 1,759 to be exact.

But he’s never had a chance to be one of the jockeys in the Kentucky Derby. On Saturday, Loveberry will be aboard Two Phil’s, a chesnut colt that has won four times in eight starts. The pair earned a spot in the derby by winning the Jeff Ruby stakes at Turfway Park.

“It’s the derby, it’s the Super Bowl of horse racing. I mean, it’s amazing. After 18 years of riding, finally making it here is pretty special,” said Loveberry.

Jareth Loveberry and chestnut colt Two Phil’s will race in the Kentucky Derby Saturday. (May 4, 2023)

Loveberry is confident he can get Two Phil’s in the winner’s circle Saturday.

“Just everything this horse has gone through, shipping to a bunch of different tracks, and his maturity level growing and getting better and he’s developed into a great horse this spring and he’s proven it in getting here,” said Loveberry.