MTU confirms two positive COVID-19 cases among campus community

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Technological University (MTU) was made aware late last week that two members of its campus community tested positive for COVID-19.

‘Campus community’ is defined as faculty, staff, and students. The press release did not clarify which of its community members had contracted the novel coronavirus.

The two positive cases appear to be unrelated.

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is actively conducting contact tracing to stop the spread of the virus. Anyone who had close contact with the infected persons will be notified and will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

MTU will not release any further details regarding the individuals’ identity.