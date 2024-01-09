HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — Members of the Huskies Pep Band are gathering Wednesday evening to honor the memory of Kenny Bragg, a student who died in a Detroit-area home explosion.

The vigil is planned for Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. around the Husky statue on campus. Organizers invite members of the MTU community and anyone touched by Kenneth’s life to attend.

The group is also raising funds for survivors of the incident, Bragg’s brother and grandfather.

The band said in a Facebook post, “Michigan Tech is a place of family. If you know someone who was close, reach out to them. If you yourself are affected heavily by this, please reach out to those you can. While everyone deals with loss differently, grief is a complex and challenging feeling.”